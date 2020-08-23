Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which are approaching the Gulf of Mexico with paths that could affect Acadiana.
Guillory issued the declaration at noon Sunday to implement immediate emergency actions in an effort to minimize the effects of the storms.
The first storm expected to hit Louisiana, Marco, was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday morning. The second storm, Laura, is forecast to hit the state as a Category 2 hurricane 48 hours later.
The projected path of the two storms, barreling toward the same state one after the other, is unprecedented in modern history, said Ben Schott, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
People in Louisiana need to be prepared to ride out a one-two punch of expected hurricanes for 72 hours beginning Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, as officials warned power in areas might not be restored and waters might not have time to recede between the two storms.
Advocate Staff Writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.