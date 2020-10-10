Dawn broke Saturday on a newly battered Calcasieu Parish, which sustained severe damage from rainfall of some 6 to at least 17 inches. Parish Police Jury spokesman Thomas Hoefer said the impact was most severe in the eastern reaches of the parish.
Calcasieu was pummeled Aug. 27 by Hurricane Laura’s high winds and was far from recovery when Hurricane Delta came calling Friday night. It made landfall near Creole in Cameron Parish, to Calcasieu’s south, around 5 p.m. and took a northeastern path through that parish and into that of its northern neighbor.
“We took tremendous rainfall,” Hoefer said. “There was quite a bit of home flooding. That’s a disappointment.”
In fact, damage followed damage in many cases, Hoefer said, as blue roof tarps across the parish fared poorly before Delta’s onslaught and water entered homes for the second time in six weeks. In some cases, he said, people who had done sheetrock repair or replacement or mold remediation must start again.
Hurricane Laura’s substantial impacts came from winds of up to 150 mph. This time the culprit was water — up to 17 inches in Iowa, on the Jefferson Davis Parish line — but significant most everywhere in the parish. That created flooding in many places and impeded road travel. Hard hit in eastern Calcasieu were Bell City, Hays and LeBleau Settlement. Across the parish, Carlyss sustained significant flood damage.
This time, winds were recorded around 95 mph when they passed through Lake Charles, according to the National Weather Service.
Hoefer said Delta downed fewer trees than Laura, perhaps because Laura left many fewer trees to topple. “It was a mixed bag,” he said of Delta’s impact.
Parish officials were concerned that debris left over from Laura might create havoc during Delta. That problem was not a bad as feared.
Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said damage was not as severe as anticipated. She said despite a mandatory evacuation, the sheriff is letting people back into the parish to check on their houses. A curfew remains in effect from dusk to dawn.
She said assessments of road damage were continuing throughout the day. Water, she said, was going down quickly. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.
Entergy showed more than 68,000 customers were without power at late morning Saturday. But Hoefer said that the utility didn’t suffer the infrastructure toll this time that it did during Laura, when all nine transmission lines into the parish were badly damaged.