The ground was already soggy and the Vermilion River was already overtopping its bank Monday morning as a slow but steady rain kicked off a new work week.
That environment could create problems for the Lafayette area later in the week as storms are expected to bring steady rain — and potentially severe thunderstorms — over the next several days.
"It's going to be pretty wet," said Stacey Denson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, in a phone interview Monday morning. "The main thing is going to be the potential for flooding."
A flash flood watch was issued Monday morning for Lafayette and the surrounding parishes by the National Weather Service. The watch will remain in effect through Thursday evening for southcentral and central Louisiana. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches, the Weather Service said.
Tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued Monday for portions of southwestern Louisiana as the weather threat ramped up a bit sooner than forecasters anticipated.
"It's not exactly unexpected, although we weren't expecting the type of severe weather that we've seen so far (Monday) morning," said Donald Jones, meteorologist with the Weather Service, in a Facebook live video at about 11 a.m. Monday. "That was a little unusual. We were expecting the widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, and unfortunately, it looks like that's probably going to continue for the next several days, at least through Thursday if not through Friday."
A flood warning was issued by the Weather Service Sunday night for the Vermilion River and is expected to remain in effect until Friday evening. It's one of several river flood warnings issued in the region ahead of this week's forecasted storms.
The Vermilion River's Surrey Street gage was at 11.64 feet as of 10:15 a.m. Monday. Flood stage is 10 feet.
The river is expected to crest late Tuesday or early Wednesday around 12 feet, Denson said, but the river could remain at that level through the end of the week because of the rainfall forecast.
Lafayette is only expected to accumulate a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain from Monday through Friday, Denson said. The primary flooding threat will come from heavy rains to the north and northwest draining into bodies of water that flow into the Vermilion.
"It's mostly a problem because the river is already high," Denson said. "The north and northwest is going to see 4 to 6 inches of rain, and then river runoff coming down into the Vermilion could lead to some flooding, especially because the ground is already relatively saturated."
Acadiana isn't expected to see severe thunderstorms or widespread flooding like what is forecast for southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, Denson said. Still, it's possible Acadiana will be under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches or warnings later in the week.
"Early in the week, we're looking at moderate to heavy rains with minimal thunderstorms, heavier in the day and kind of subsiding at night," Denson said. "It looks like chances for thunderstorms are best Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday as well."