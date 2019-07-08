With heavy rainfall possible starting Wednesday, sandbag supplies are available to Lafayette Parish residents at two locations.
The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall in Lafayette Parish, with showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. These storms are related to a tropical disturbance developing in the Gulf of Mexico.
Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations:
• LCG Compost Facility, located at 400 Dugas Rd., off North University Avenue
• South District sandbag site, located at 1017 Fortune Rd. in Youngsville
The sites, which are permanent sandbagging sites, are "self-bagging," meaning the bags and sand are provided to Lafayette Parish residents free, but residents will need to supply their own manpower and shovel. Residents are asked to limit their sandbags to four bags per exterior door, with a maximum of 20 sandbags per household.