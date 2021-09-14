Government buildings and other public spaces around Acadiana are closing their doors as a safety precaution as rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas creates a flooding risk across the region.
Nicholas, downgraded from a hurricane after its landfall in Texas early morning Tuesday, is projected to dump between 6 and 10 inches of rain in most parishes across Acadiana, with the potential for up to 15 inches, according to Monday afternoon projections from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
Flooding risks are widespread across the region, with the potential for major flooding rain across southern Louisiana, the National Weather Service said.
Local governments and other agencies have announced closures as a result of the tropical weather.
TUESDAY
Iberia Parish
- Iberia Parish Government buildings closed at 1 p.m.
- Iberia Parish Library branches closed at 1 p.m.
Lafayette Parish
- Lafayette Consolidated Government buildings will be closed at 2:30 p.m.
- The Lafayette Transit System will cease operations at 7 p.m. and resume service at 8 a.m. Wednesday
- Lafayette Public Library branches closed at 2 p.m.
St. Landry Parish
- St. Landry Parish Government buildings closed at noon.
WEDNESDAY
Iberia Parish
- Iberia Parish Government buildings will remain closed Wednesday.
- Iberia Parish Library branches will be closed Wednesday.
Lafayette Parish
- Lafayette Transit System services are slated to resume at 8 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
- The Lafayette Parish Council's City-Parish Alignment Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled.