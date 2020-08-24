Ahead of tropical storms Marco and Laura, which are barreling toward the Gulf coast, Lafayette Consolidated Government has released the hurricane evacuation routes for Lafayette Parish.

All north bound traffic leaves Lafayette Parish on Interstate 49 North.

• If you are leaving from South of I-10, use Ambassador Caffery Parkway (and then Interstate 10 East) or Evangeline Thruway to join I-49 North.

• If you are leaving from North of I-10, join I-49 North and continue north on I-49 toward Alexandria and points north.

U.S. Highway 90 to I-49:

Traveling north on U.S. 90 from New Iberia, when you get to Ambassador Caffery Parkway (LA 3073), you have the option of either turning left onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway and following it, or continuing straight ahead on U.S. 90 continuing north past Broussard. The name of this portion of U.S. 90 within the City of Lafayette is Evangeline Thruway.

When you get to University Avenue (by the Lafayette Regional Airport), you have the option of either turning left onto University Ave and following it north, or continuing north on the Evangeline Thruway. If you turn left onto University Avenue, follow it north through Carencro until you merge with I-49 and then continue north on I-49.

If you opt not to turn, continue north on Evangeline Thruway. When you get to the intersection of the Evangeline Thruway and Louisiana Avenue, you have the option of either turning right onto Louisiana Avenue, or continuing North on the Evangeline Thruway.

If you turn right onto Louisiana Avenue, follow it until you get to I-10. Turn left (west) onto I-10 and then right (north) onto I-49 toward Opelousas. If you opt not to turn, continue North on the Evangeline Thruway toward Opelousas. U.S. 90 will leave the evacuation route at Mudd Avenue; do not turn there. This route will pass under I-10 and the name of Evangeline Thruway will change to I-49. Continue north on I-49 towards Alexandria and points north.

Louisiana Highway 89 to I-49:

Traveling north on LA 89, the route goes through Youngsville. The route continues to Pinhook Road (LA182). Turn left on Pinhook Road and follow it to University Avenue. Turn left on University Avenue and follow it north to I-10. At I-10, you have the option of either turning right (east) on I-10 to go over to I-49 and then turn north on I-49, or continuing north on University Avenue (LA182) through the City of Carencro until you get to I-49 and then go north on I-49. Continue north on I-49 toward Alexandria and points north.

Louisiana Highway 339 to I-49:

Traveling north on LA 339 from Erath, cross LA 92. LA 339 is called Verot School Road in Lafayette Parish. About 2.2 miles north of LA 92, there is a major intersection. Turn left there onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway (LA 3073). Continue north on Ambassador Caffery until it intersects with I-10. Join I-10 East for about 3 miles. Exit I-10 at Exit 103B onto I-49 North. Continue north on I-49 toward Alexandria and points north.

U.S . Highway 167 to I-49:

Traveling north on U.S. 167 (Johnston Street) from Abbeville, cross LA 733 (E. Broussard Road). About 2.2 miles after crossing LA 733 there is a major intersection. Turn left there onto Ambassador Caffery Pwky (LA 3073). Continue north on Ambassador Caffery until it intersects with I-10. Join I-10 East for about 3 miles. Exit I-10 at Exit 103B onto I-49 NORTH. Continue north on I-49 toward Alexandria and points north.