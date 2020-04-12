Some portions of Acadiana are reporting storm damage as severe weather moves through the area.
Those in the Lafayette, Scott, Ridge and Rayne areas have reported hail. There is also a report of a down tree in a residential area of Carencro.
Like much of south Louisiana, Acadiana is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service warned Sunday afternoon that strong winds, hail and formation of tornadoes are possible for much of the southern portion of the state, including areas west of Lafayette and into southwest Mississippi.
A significant weather advisory for northwestern Iberia and central St. Martin parishes is also in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday. A strong thunderstorm in that area could produce 1/2-inch hail and winds in excess of 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters confirmed a tornado that struck Monroe earlier in the day damaged at least 20 houses. It was part of a widespread outbreak of storms developing in the South on Easter Sunday.
Weather officials noted tornado formations in Lincoln, Bienville, DeSoto and Webster parishes.
