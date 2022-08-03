The National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a flash flood warning Wednesday afternoon for portions of Acadiana.
Thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across the region, prompting the alert for parts of Lafayette, Iberia and St. Martin parishes, according to the weather service.
At noon, 2 to 4 inches of rain had fallen and 2 to 4 additional inches were expected. Specifically, residents were warned about the liklihood of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas and highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor-drainage and low-lying areas.
See live radar: