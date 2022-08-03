ACA.rain7.050417
Buy Now

Student Shara Pippins walks across St. Mary Blvd. through the rain and water on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Wednesday May 2, 2017 in Lafayette, La. Shara was going to check on her grades for the semester. A line of strong thunderstorms came through the Acadiana area and flood streets and dumped over three inches of rain area.

 Advocate Photo by Brad Kemp

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a flash flood warning Wednesday afternoon for portions of Acadiana. 

Thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across the region, prompting the alert for parts of Lafayette, Iberia and St. Martin parishes, according to the weather service. 

At noon, 2 to 4 inches of rain had fallen and 2 to 4 additional inches were expected. Specifically, residents were warned about the liklihood of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas and highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor-drainage and low-lying areas. 

See live radar:

Track storms in Acadiana area on live radar

View comments