The Lafayette Fire Department is warning drivers to stay off the road during dangerous Hurricane Delta conditions after a driver crashed into a fallen tree.
The crash happened in the 600 block of Moss Street near the Jay and Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. A large pine tree was toppled by storm winds and fell into the street just before a vehicle passed and the truck crashed into the tree, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
No one was injured in the crash, the fire department said.
Hurricane Delta made landfall in southwest Louisiana around 6 p.m. as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 100 mph. A National Weather Service weather gauge at Lafayette Regional Airport recorded up to 45 mph wind gusts as of 5:53 p.m. Friday.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, law enforcement and emergency response officials warned residents Friday afternoon to stay off the road during the storm and to keep roads clear for emergency responders and utility crews once the storm passes.