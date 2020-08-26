ACA.swcoast.026.082620
Hackberry resident Kirk Seay fills up canisters and his generator with gas in preparation for Hurricane Laura Tuesday, August 25, 2020, north of Hackberry, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

In Lafayette and the Acadiana region, watches and warnings have been issued and will continue amid Hurricane Laura.

You can track rain and storms in the area below on radar.

Cant' see radar below? Click here.

Summary or major watches and warnings

-- Hurricane watch for Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes ... hurricane conditions are possible within 24 hours. 

-- Storm surge watch for Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion

-- Flash flood watch for all of Acadiana until 7 p.m. Thursday

