In Lafayette and the Acadiana region, watches and warnings have been issued and will continue amid Hurricane Laura.
You can track rain and storms in the area below on radar.
Summary or major watches and warnings
-- Hurricane watch for Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes ... hurricane conditions are possible within 24 hours.
-- Storm surge watch for Acadia, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion
-- Flash flood watch for all of Acadiana until 7 p.m. Thursday