FRANKLIN — On Saturday morning, with roughly 36 hours until Hurricane Ida’s projected landfall in south Louisiana, residents in Franklin said their prayers and commiserated with neighbors as they loaded sandbags and boarded windows, while evacuees hunted for gasoline on their way north.
At the GULF gas station just off U.S. 90 in Franklin, 61-year-old Craig Touchet and 33-year-old Courtney Mayer filled gasoline cans and hauled them into the bed of a pickup to fuel generators during expected power outages. Just down the road, pumps at a Circle K were already tapped out and covered with yellow out-of-order sleeves at 9 a.m.
The uncle and nephew live in Franklin a couple miles apart, both in raised homes on a hill. They said they felt confident they’d be safe from flooding damage, but they were concerned about the wind, as well as the potential for tornadoes.
“It’ll be strong, but our houses were here before, right?” Courtney said.
“I think if we were more on the east side I think we would’ve packed up and left,” Touchet said.
The men said they hadn’t totally ruled out evacuation if projections change Saturday.
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff said Saturday morning that the parish could see
60-100 mph wind gusts and 6-12 inches of rain.
"If you do not feel safe you need to leave," he said." And you should have left last night."
City officials and parish officials didn’t agree on the mandatory evacuation, according to Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna.
"I really wanted mandatory evacuation," he said. However, "certain things didn’t happen in a certain time." On Saturday, he said, there was too much traffic backed up from Lafayette to New Iberia. St. Mary Parish residents are, "kind of stuck now," he said.
"If it gets too bad you going to have to wait it out."
Back at the gas station in Franklin, Nikki Doiron walked her 2-year-old Siberian Husky, Rosco, in a patch of grass so he could take a bathroom break early in their evacuation road trip. Doiron and a friend made the decision Friday night to caravan from Houma to a hotel in Shreveport after her dad called mid-evacuation and begged her to leave too, she said.
The 24-year-old has only been in her current home for a year and said she was scared of the potential for flooding and the danger posed by a neighbor’s large tree, especially not knowing how well the home could bear the storm.
She placed sandbags around her home, secured her belongings and loaded what clothing, personal items and dog necessities she could into her car before heading out of town, she said. Her family, co-workers at Southern Tire Mart and acquaintances are doing the same.
Rosco can sense the tension, she said.
“I’m trying to stay calm. I’m trying to get him to stay calm. It’s overwhelming,” Doiron said.
“I’ve just been praying a lot — for protection, because it doesn’t look pretty at all. [Protection] for everybody. For the people staying, the people leaving. I don’t think it’s going to be good,” she said.
At Caffery Park on Barrow Street, 52-year-old Louis Hawkins swiped at sweat rolling down his cheek while he shoveled dirt into bags at a public sandbagging site. Hawkins said the bags were part of his final prep work to shore up his home on Ninth Street in Franklin before he and his wife left to hunker down in a hotel about 30 minutes away in New Iberia.
It’s not far, but they didn’t want to fight traffic congestion and had concerns about evacuating farther away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Hawkins said his major concerns are water, especially with the Bayou Teche a couple blocks away, and the potential for major damage to the roof.
With construction workers in high demand, especially following the devastation in Lake Charles post-Hurricane Laura last year, the 52-year-old said he’s worried about finding available workers to make the repairs if it comes to that.
“I’m hoping we don’t get the worst of it. ... I’m not wishing that anybody else does, but I hope we come through it with minimal damage. We can handle that,” Hawkins said.
In downtown Franklin, the sound of hammers rang out and electric drills whirred as residents boarded up businesses with plywood. A block over, a man cast a line into the Bayou Teche during a last fishing trip before the storm upends most of southern Louisiana.
Across the bayou, 69-year-old Bill Landen thumbed the metal sign hanging from the oak tree in his backyard, “I Survived Hurricane Andrew 1992,” as church bells rang across the water from downtown. He then looked out at the water he’s praying won’t flood into his home.
When asked what he felt ahead of the storm? “Terror,” Landen said.
Landen, a marketer for Crosby Tugs, bought the home on Beth Drive in September and overhauled it, replacing the floors, the walls and redoing the bathrooms, among other improvements. He secured his outdoor furniture, got provisions and stacked his front door with sandbags to protect against the rainwater flooding that neighbors warned about, he said.
“I love my house and I just know it’s not going to look the same on Monday,” he said.
He has similar concerns about his rental properties in the historic area of Franklin and the safety of his tenants. Landen said he’s done what he can -- the rest is up to the storm.
He plans to ride out Hurricane Ida Sunday night at his home, dropping the A/C as low as possible ahead of the inevitable power outage, before leaving for his brother’s home Monday, which has a generator. Landen ordered a whole-home generator for his residence months ago, but it’s back ordered another four months, at least.
Across town, his older brother, Keith, and two other men were busy boarding up his storefront, cigar and liquor shop Smoker Friendly, with metal sheeting.
Bill Landen said the only way to battle the terror he’s feeling ahead of the storm is to keep busy.
“I’m looking at what has to be done and it keeps me occupied. And then I think of what I’m going to have to do after it passes,” he said. “If you just sit idle, that’s when the depression comes in.”
Staff writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.