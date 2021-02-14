Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory issued a curfew and stay-at-home order Sunday afternoon in anticipation of a winter storm that's expected to bring icy conditions to the Acadiana region through Mardi Gras Day.
The Lafayette Parish curfew is in effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and will remain in place until dangerous conditions end and the mayor-president rescinds the order.
The Acadiana region, along with much of the state, will be under a winter storm warning, wind chill advisory and hard freezing warning as inclement weather moves through the area.
A winter storm warning was issued on Sunday for the Acadiana region in anticipation of freezing rain, sleet and snow. As of Sunday afternoon, the warning was set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday.
That warning is triggered when forecasts indicate ice accumulation of 1/4 inch or snow accumulation of 2 inches, according to Alex Donato, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
About 1/10 inch to 1/3 inch of ice accumulation is expected in the Lafayette area.
"It looks like it will most likely be freezing rain or sleet," Donato said. "It's possible that it could transition over into snow, and if so, accumulations would likely be less than an inch."
A wind chill advisory and hard freeze warning were also issued Sunday, with both expected to be in effect at 6 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.
It's possible that the Acadiana region will see the lowest temperatures in nearly four decades on Monday night, Donato said.
The high temperature is expected to reach just 28 degrees in Lafayette on Monday with the low dipping to 17 degrees that night, according to a Sunday afternoon forecast by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Those temperatures could feel much colder thanks to winds of about 15 miles per hour with gusts of up to 25 mph.
"The last time we had temperatures this cold really goes back to the 1980s," Donato said. "Every few years or so, the temperatures get cool enough as precipitation comes through to have ice or snow, but it's been decades since we've seen temperatures this low."
Ice isn't expected to melt until midday on Mardi Gras, at best, thanks to sustained cold weather. It's possible the ice could last longer.
Although forecasters expect sunny skies on Tuesday, the temperature is only expected to reach just above freezing.
By midday Wednesday, any remaining ice should melt as the temperature is expected to reach the low 50s.
Forecasters warned that ice accumulation could result in tree damage, treacherous driving conditions and power outages in Acadiana.
"Travel could be nearly impossible," the National Weather Service wrote in a Sunday afternoon winter storm warning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken."
In Lafayette Parish, only essential personnel and those seeking medical care should leave their homes.
The National Weather Service advises anyone who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.
Louisiana residents can call 511 for road information.