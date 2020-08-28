The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is implementing a curfew Friday because of conditions left behind by Hurricane Laura.
The sheriff's office announced in a Facebook post that driving conditions are extremely dangerous along many roadways in the parish.
Those traveling through the parish are asked to do so during the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Residents of Cameron Parish will not be stopped from going to their property to assess storm damage, according to the sheriff's office.
The communities of Cameron, Creole, and Grand Chenier are still inaccessible by roads at this time.
The sheriff's office says that emergency services also aren’t available in those areas.
Those traveling through the parish are asked to do so during the hours of 7:00 am and 6:00 pm.
Residents of Cameron Parish will not be stopped from going to their property to assess storm damage, according to the sheriff's office.
The communities of Cameron, Creole, and Grand Chenier are still inaccessible by roads at this time.
The sheriff's office says that emergency services also aren’t available in those areas.