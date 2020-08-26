U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, said Wednesday he would be riding the roads of his congressional district as a first responder as Hurricane Laura presses down on the Louisiana coastline, threatening catastrophe.

Higgins, a former police officer and deputy in St. Landry Parish, holds a law enforcement commission from the Attorney General’s Office. He said he’ll spend Wednesday night in Lafayette but will be prepared to help out as a first-responder after the hurricane — which threatens winds of up to 125 mph and storm surge of more than 13 feet in places — approaches his coastal district, which extends from St. Mary Parish to the Texas line.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Wednesday that his community may need state and federal help to recover from the approaching storm, predicted to strike on the Louisiana-Texas line with Category 3 or 4 winds. Higgins said he spoke with Hunter after the news conference and promised him help.

“As always, America is going to stand with Americans regarding recovery,” Higgins said.

The two-term congressmen said local, state and federal officials, including the Army Corps of Engineers, had prepared for tropical storms Marco and Laura as far back as a week. Marco has dissipated.

He said “assets” — personnel and equipment — are staged across the district to help rescue people and restore power. He said he has also been in communication with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, of east Texas, whose district is over the Texas line.

“We are a resilient community and state,” he said Wednesday. “This is not our first hurricane and won’t be our last. It is in our DNA to know how to prepare for a storm. This has happened across south Louisiana.”

He said he is most concerned about poorer residents in low-lying areas who lack the means to evacuate because of scarce resources and poor transportation or because they were beyond communication of their governments that were asking them to leave.

“I’m mobile,” Higgins said. “I am not evacuating. That’s not in my nature. First responders don’t evacuate.”