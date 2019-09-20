Interstate 49 in Alexandria is partially closed after an 18-wheeler carrying hydrochloric acid overturned Friday afternoon.
Louisiana State Police Troop E reported the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on River Road at the Rapides Station exit. The northbound lanes of Interstate 49 from the Airbase Road exit to Boyce are closed. The closure is expected to last for around 10 to 12 hours, the Alexandria Police Department said.
No one was injured in the wreck and law enforcement officials have not had to evacuate the area, state police said.
Motorists should avoid the area. Anyone traveling on I-49 northbound will have to exit the interstate at the Airbase Road exit and use La. 1 until they’re able to re-enter I-49 at Boyce.
Both southbound lanes of I-49 remained open as of the 2 p.m. release.