The intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and E. Broussard Road in Lafayette Parish will be out of commission for about a month starting Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the intersection will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through March 9, weather permitting.
The closure is needed because work is under way to widen Kaliste Saloom Road.
During the next month or more while work is done in this area, motorists won't be allowed to enter or exit Kaliste Saloom Road at the intersection.
The T-intersection of W. Broussard Road with Kaliste Saloom Road will be relocated east of its current spot, the DOTD said in a news release. Motorists on Kaliste Saloom will have to stop, while through traffic on W. Broussard Road will be free flowing.
Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes for the next one to two months until the E. Broussard/Kaliste Saloom Road intersection is reopened.