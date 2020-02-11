Mardi Gras parade season kicks off this weekend in Lafayette. The fun comes at a price, though: Motorists will have to deal with barricades along the parade route that restrict traffic lanes in some areas, including parts of Johnston Street, to one lane.
Workers will be placing barricades along some Lafayette streets Thursday and Friday in preparation for the first Mardi Gras parade this weekend.
Earlier this week, employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government's public works department placed barricades on roadsides and sidewalks along the parade route.
Starting about 8 a.m. Thursday, they'll move the barricades onto streets in the front part of the parade route, starting at "Pontiac Point," the spot where parades line up at the intersection of East Simcoe Street, Surrey Street and Jefferson Boulevard. They expect to stop at East Vermilion Street Thursday, then resume at 8 a.m. Friday, placing barricades along the second half of the parade route, from East Vermilion at Johnston Street to Cajun Field.
Partial road closures are expected while they put the barricades in place Thursday and Friday.
Motorists also can expect narrower travel lanes along parts of the parade route. Parts of Johnston Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic, one in each direction, while the barricades are in place.
Krewe de Canailles kicks off its third season at 7 p.m. Friday in downtown. Krewe members walk or use man-powered transportation like bicycles and trikes, handing out hand-made or eco-friendly trinkets — from sliced bread to hand-made bracelets and voo doo dolls — instead of the traditional Mardi Gras throws. The parade without barricades begins at Jefferson and Cypress streets, moves down Jefferson Street, turning left onto Vermilion Street, passes Parc Sans Souci before turning left on Lee and right on Garfield, ending with a party at Warehouse 535 at 535 Garfield St. The party is open to the public.
The fun continues Saturday when the Krewe des Chien parade, Lafayette's canine krewe, strolls through downtown at 2 p.m. Line up is on Lafayette Street by the main library. The parade travels down Lafayette Street past Putnam Park, turns left onto Vermilion Street and ends at Parc Sans Souci.
The big event of the weekend is the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio parade, which rolls at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The colorful, family-friendly parade is a local favorite that features floats along with walking groups and dancing groups, including Lafayette's own Lagniappe Ladies dance group.
The Rio parade starts at Jefferson Boulevard at Simcoe and Surrey streets, travels down Jefferson to Chestnut Street, turning right onto Chestnut then left onto Third Street in the downtown area. From Third Street, the parade turns left onto Congress Street, again turning left onto Lafayette Street at the public library, proceeding past Putnam Park before turning left onto Vermilion Street. Rio rolls down Vermilion Street, turning right onto Johnston Street and traveling south past the University of Southwestern Louisiana and Blackham Coliseum, turning right onto College Road, then on to Gate 1 at Cajun Field.
Several streets will be closed to motorists Saturday afternoon and evening for the Rio parade, including Evangeline Thruway, Johnston Street and College Road.
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Surrey Street from Louisiana Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard will be closed to traffic for the parade line-up. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Boulevard will be closed from Simcoe Street to Evangeline Thruway.
Streets expected to close around 5:30 p.m. and remain closed to traffic until after the parade ends include Chestnut and Third streets to Johnston Street and Johnston Street from East Convent to Cajundome Boulevard. The streets may be closed sooner, depending on the size of the crowd.