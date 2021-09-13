Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to drop heavy rainfall on Louisiana this week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.

Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Consolidated Government -- city and parish

North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (off North University Avenue).

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane.

Broussard

City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall).

Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street).

Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center).

Carencro

Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.

Duson

Duson Park, South A Street

Scott

Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Residents should call City Hall first to make sure site is open).

Youngsville

333 S. Larriviere Road (Residents should call City Hall first to find out if the site is open)

(All Lafayette Parish sandbagging sites require citizens to bring their own shovel and manpower).