Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to drop heavy rainfall on Louisiana this week, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Here's a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags.
Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Consolidated Government -- city and parish
- North District site at 400 N. Dugas Road (off North University Avenue).
- Picard Park, 130 Park Lane.
Broussard
- City Hall, 310 E. Main Street (behind City Hall).
- Deer Meadow Subdivision (corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street).
- Broadview Drive (by Broussard Community Center).
Carencro
- Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave.
Duson
- Duson Park, South A Street
Scott
- Public Works Department, 116 Lions Club Road (Residents should call City Hall first to make sure site is open).
Youngsville
- 333 S. Larriviere Road (Residents should call City Hall first to find out if the site is open)
(All Lafayette Parish sandbagging sites require citizens to bring their own shovel and manpower).
