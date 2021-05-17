Heavier than anticipated rains inundated the Lafayette area as storms that led to widespread flooding in Lake Charles earlier in the day moved through Acadiana Monday evening.

Some residents compared Monday night's flash flooding along streets and neighborhoods to what they experienced in August 2016, when the Vermilion River overtopped its banks, along with the creeks, coulees and other waterways that feed into the bayou.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a series of alerts, including river flood, flash flood and tornado warnings, for the Acadiana region as severe weather moved in sooner than anticipated.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory also announced a state of emergency and an overnight curfew until at least 6 a.m. Tuesday, and the Lafayette Parish Public School System announced that students will attend class virtually Tuesday due to the weather conditions.

Here's a look at Vermilion's most recent readings and forecasts at different gauges along the river, along with the river's recorded crest during the August 2016 flood, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey and National Weather Service.

Surrey Street

Flood stage: 10 feet

Moderate flood stage: 14 feet

Major flood stage: 16 feet

Level as of 9:15 p.m. Monday: 15.25 feet

Forecasted crest this week: 16 feet

Crest on Aug. 15, 2016: 17.62 feet

The recorded historic crest for the river at this gauge happened at 24.9 feet in 1940, leading to water several feet deep in portions of Crowley, Lafayette, Kaplan and other nearby communities. Portions of U.S. 167 between Lafayette and Abbeville were under 5 feet of water.

At 16 feet, widespread major flooding is expected to occur. Numerous homes and roads would flood throughout Lafayette and downstream to Abbeville and Perry. The coulees that drain into the river would back up and flood.

Near Carencro

Flood stage: 17 feet

Moderate flood stage: 19.5 feet

Major flood stage: 21.5 feet

Level as of 9:15 p.m. Monday: 17.96 feet

Forecasted crest this week: 20.5 feet

Crest on Aug. 14, 2016: 21.53 feet

The recorded historic crest for the river at this gauge happened at 22.5 feet on March 13, 2012. Several hundred homes flooded, and roads were closed within several miles of bayous Fuseilier, Carencro and Vermilion to Interstate 10.

At 21.5 feet, widespread major flooding is expected to occur, with several roads closed and several homes flooded near the bayou.

Lake Martin Road

Flood stage: 11 feet

Moderate flood stage: 13 feet

Major flood stage: 14 feet

Level as of 9 p.m. Monday: 11.34 feet

Forecasted crest this week: unavailable

Crest in August 2016: unavailable

River forecasts and historic crests are unavailable for this river gauge.

At Perry

Flood stage: 9 feet

Moderate flood stage: 10 feet

Major flood stage: 11 feet

Level as of 9:15 p.m. Monday: 9.19 feet

Forecasted crest this week: unavailable

Crest in August 2016: unavailable

River forecasts and historic crests are unavailable for this river gauge.