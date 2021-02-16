Rolling blackouts were eased late this morning after being in effect for some two hours, SLEMCO spokesperson Mary Laurent said at 9:33 a.m.

LUS also confirmed the blackouts were suspended.

The temporary suspensions of power had been imposed in Lafayette and Acadiana for about three hours Tuesday, as low temperatures stretched across the state and South Louisiana.

Laurent said SLEMCO was told later in the morning that the "demand on the power grid eased" and blackouts were suspended. That was a turnaround from blackout announcements earlier in the morning.

“Due to the extremely low temperatures and the increase in demand for power, the energy regulators for the Acadiana region and Louisiana have requested mandatory rolling blackouts from all the utilities to alleviate the amount of load on the electric grid system,” Lafayette Utilities System announced at 7:14 a.m. LUS has about 70,000 customers.

SLEMCO, which provides power to more than 100,000 customers in southern Louisiana, confirmed the rolling blackouts about 20 minutes later. They would start immediately at 7:45 a.m., spokesperson Mary Laurent said.

"We have been instructed by MISO to begin rolling blackouts immediately," Laurent said in an issued statement at 7:53. "We have complied with their order and have begun rotating temporary power interruptions in 20 minute intervals for SLEMCO customers in western Lafayette Parish and North Vermillion Parish where excessive demand has overloaded the regional power grid. We will update you as soon as we know more."

Customers will experience short term outages for around 20-30 minutes at a time throughout the day until LUS receives notification that it is no longer necessary, said spokesman Alex Antonowitsch said.

“Thank you for your patience during this time,” he said.

He said the blackouts, or power stoppages, will go to a few neighborhoods at a time. Higher priority customers, such as hospitals, will be affected as little as possible.

It was 16 degrees at the Lafayette Regional Airport at 7:45 a.m. Temperatures were supposed to climb to 33 in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.