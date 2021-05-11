Flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in Acadiana and surrounding areas on Tuesday and the National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a flash flood warning.
A flash flood warning was issued for Lafayette, Crowley and Scott until 12 p.m. Tuesday. A flash flood watch has also been issued for all of Acadiana and will last from 1 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon.
A stalled front lingering over the area could bring 1 to 3 inches of rain with higher amounts possible in some areas, forecasters said.
The area is also at marginal risk for severe weather that could include large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes, according to NWS.
The storms are expected to end on Wednesday morning and begin clearing out of the area, heading towards the Gulf of Mexico.
Here's a look at the live radar: