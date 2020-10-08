The Blondiau family has hit the kind of trifecta only possible in 2020.

Within the same week that they tested positive for both the novel coronavirus and the flu — a rarity in and of itself — they found out that Hurricane Delta was strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, its strong winds and heavy rain in the direction of their Acadiana home. The storm is expected to make landfall Friday.

“I’m just at the point now where I’m just gonna open the vodka and start drinking,” laughed Paige Blondiau, 53.

Blondiau said she started to feel sick Monday, after she woke up from a nap with a fever, chills and aches. She went to an urgent care and asked for a flu swab, and figured she might as well take a coronavirus test while she was there.

After a worker swabbed her, “she comes in and says, 'Lucky you, you get to knock them both out in one shot,'" Blondiau said. Her 19-year-old daughter, Ava Granger, also tested positive for both. Her husband, Matthew, 49, only tested positive for coronavirus, but she expects he may pick up the flu while they spend 10 days quarantining together in their Lafayette home.

"We’re just all here with our giant bottle of Tylenol and giant bottle of ibuprofen and three prescriptions of Tamiflu, and we’re all just passing around the pills every four hours," Blondiau said.

When one of them has a burst of energy, they run outside to do some hurricane prep, like take down wind chimes. Southwest Louisiana appears poised to take the brunt of the storm's impact, and Lafayette is under a hurricane warning. They're stocked up on food and propone for their gas stove, and she said many friends have offered to drop off groceries and other supplies.

She said her neighborhood, in Lafayette's Saint Streets, doesn't often lose power during storms, but their house briefly lost power after Hurricane Laura when a tree fell on their power lines. And she said she's sure they'll find ways to occupy themselves while both quarantining from their illnesses and hunkering down for the storm: with movies, games, house projects and yard projects.

“It is what it is," Blondiau said. "We’re just grateful we have a place to live and we’re overall in good health and we can be here for each other.”