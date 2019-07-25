The driver of a truck was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving three other 18-wheelers along Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete, authorities said.
State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz confirmed that the driver of one of the trucks suffered fatal injuries, but it wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.
Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. along I-10 west near the Grosse Tete exit.
Schrantz said the other drivers suffered minor injuries.
State Police continued investigating the crash but haven't identified the driver.
Photos at the scene show at least two trucks pushed up behind one of the other 18-wheelers.
The crash blocked a lane of westbound traffic, causing a 14-mile backup that reached the Mississippi River Bridge, officials said.
"We're encouraging people to avoid the area as much as possible," Schrantz said.
Officials plan to release more information about the crash later Thursday.