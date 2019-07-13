Parts of Iberia Parish experienced mass power outages, including the area surrounding New Iberia, which had over 16,000 CLECO customers without power as of 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
In Jeanerette, more than 2,900 people lost electricity and in Loreauville another 1,000 were without power. Over 2,000 Iberia Parish Entergy customers also lost power by 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
A business with barracks-style buildings and a nearby mobile home in Iberia Parish sustained storm damage Saturday afternoon. They were off U.S. 90 at South Hubertville Road near Patoutville.
The New Iberia Police Department shut down all city roads just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to KATC. Captain John Babin reported downed trees and power lines were making the roads too dangerous for drivers.
