ACA.stormprep.009.100820
Buy Now

Justin Walker, bottom, and Blair Shoemaker board up David Stiel Insurance Agency in preparation for Hurricane Delta Wednesday, October 7, 2020, on Main Street in Franklin, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Here's a parish-by-parish look at what's expected from Hurricane Delta, as of Wednesday morning:

Definitions:

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.

Forecasters warn that if Delta's track changes, wind and rain estimates could fluctuate greatly.

Acadia

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 90 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Evangeline

Hurricane Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Iberia

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lafayette

Hurricane Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. Landry

Hurricane Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Martin

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Martin

Hurricane Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

No storm surge inundation forecast

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Mary

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Vermilion

Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch

Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

Peak Rainfall Amounts: 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

View comments