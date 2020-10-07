Here's a parish-by-parish look at what's expected from Hurricane Delta, as of Wednesday morning:
Definitions:
A Hurricane Watch means hurricane-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.
A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours.
Forecasters warn that if Delta's track changes, wind and rain estimates could fluctuate greatly.
As Hurricane Delta strengthens and heads into the Gulf of Mexico, local officials are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
Acadia
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 90 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Evangeline
Hurricane Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 85 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
If you’ve yearned all year for the return of Festival Acadiens et Creoles, you must yearn a few days more. An announcement was pending late We…
Iberia
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lafayette
Hurricane Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
As Hurricane Delta continues to intensify on its path towards the Gulf coast, some Acadiana schools and agencies have announced closures.
St. Landry
Hurricane Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Lower St. Martin
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper St. Martin
Hurricane Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
No storm surge inundation forecast
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Mary
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Vermilion
Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Watch
Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
Peak Rainfall Amounts: 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes