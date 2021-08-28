ACA.franklinprep204.082921

Smoker Friendly employees Benjamin Montes, from left to right, Keith Landen and Ronnie Owens board up the business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Franklin, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Portions of Acadiana are under a hurricane warning as Ida approaches the south Louisiana coast. Here's a parish-by-parish look, as of midday Saturday, at what the National Weather Service says will come as the storm arrives late Sunday and early Monday.

Acadia:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Avoyelles:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Evangeline:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

 Iberia:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 70 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lafayette:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Landry:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Martin:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Martin:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

 St. Mary:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Vermilion:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

--

A tropical storm warning has been posted for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, eastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides and Vernon parishes.

View comments