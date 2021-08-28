Portions of Acadiana are under a hurricane warning as Ida approaches the south Louisiana coast. Here's a parish-by-parish look, as of midday Saturday, at what the National Weather Service says will come as the storm arrives late Sunday and early Monday.
Acadia:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Avoyelles:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Evangeline:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberia:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 70 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lafayette:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Landry:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Lower St. Martin:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Upper St. Martin:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Mary:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Vermilion:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
--
A tropical storm warning has been posted for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, eastern Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides and Vernon parishes.