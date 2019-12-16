Because of the the increased chance for severe weather this afternoon, all Lafayette Parish School System schools will dismiss one hour earlier than their normal dismissal time, according to LPSS spokeswoman Jennifer Gardner

All after-school events, including after-care programs, are canceled. If parents have any questions, they are urged to contact their child’s school directly.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are expected across southeast Louisiana Monday as a cold front pushes through the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service says.

Tornado watch issued for parts of Louisiana, including East Baton Rouge: See timing, forecast Strong, possibly severe thunderstorms are expected across southeast Louisiana Monday as a cold front pushes through the Gulf Coast, the Nation…

At 10:40 p.m. Sunday the NWS issued a tornado watch for many South Louisiana areas until 6:00 p.m.

Storms and heavy rainfall will pass through the area for much of Monday afternoon, some likely to be severe into the evening, the NWS predicts. The day will be warm, with a high near 81 degrees and lows lingering around 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be significantly colder with highs in the lower 50s. However, windy conditions will make the temperature feel especially wintry. The day will be mostly cloudy with lows sticking around 34 degrees.