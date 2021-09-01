LaFourche and Terrebonne parishes, flattened and forlorn after Hurricane Ida’s assault Sunday, received aid this week from an area whose people can empathize with their troubles — Lake Charles.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana and Catholic Charities of Acadiana traveled to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Tuesday essentially to coordinate with their counterparts there about how to best aid people who are suffering.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana serves those people in and around Lake Charles who are still beset with problems from two monster hurricanes in 2020, Laura and Delta, which struck Cameron and Calcasieu parishes in August and October. Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana brought with them to Houma-Thibodaux a 26-foot truck with flats of water, brooms and mops, tarps and towels and a variety of other necessities, including cleaning supplies and insect spray.

+24 No cell service, no water: After devastating Ida, some Lafourche residents still wait for rescue Tommy Pitre rode his bicycle through downtown Thibodaux on Monday afternoon to witness Hurricane Ida's wreckage firsthand. It was one of the f…

Sister Miriam MacLean, RSM, LMSW, director of Catholic Charities in Lake Charles, said the people of the Houma and Thibodaux area were generous in helping southwest Louisiana during last year’s hurricanes. Despite their own challenges in southwest Louisiana, she said, the people of the Lake Charles Diocese will continue to send aid Houma-Thibodaux’s way.

MacLean said Sydney Thomas, who coordinates disaster recovery for Catholic Charities in Lake Charles, will remain in Houma-Thibodaux this week to help with coordinating disaster recovery efforts there.

MacLean also said priests who traveled with the group this week tarped a roof.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Ben Broussard, Catholic Charities of Acadiana spokesperson, said the primary purpose of the trip was to coordinate recovery efforts. He said Ida severely impaired communication in the Houma-Thibodaux area, making it almost impossible to reach emergency and recovery officials early this week.

+14 After Hurricane Ida, COVID concerns add to uncertainty for residents of Thibodaux shelter The good news is that the water was still running and cell service was partially back up Tuesday morning. The bad news? In the largest shelter…

The group that traveled there Tuesday included Catholic Charities executive director Kim Boudreaux; the Rev. Garrett McIntyre, pastor at St. Bernard’s in Breaux Bridge; and Hart Littell, director of disaster response.

Broussard said Catholic Charities of Acadiana is studying how to offer food. There was almost no working infrastructure in Houma-Thibodaux on Tuesday: no running water, electricity, gasoline or bathroom facilities. Those who seek to help in the area must be entirely self-sufficient, he said.

“You have to be prepared to take care of yourself,” he said of rescue and recovery efforts. He said he visited a shelter in the area this week that had neither electricity nor water.

Because New Orleans was hit badly by the storm, the fear is that aid will likely go there before it gets to Houma-Thibodeaux.