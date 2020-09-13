Parts of Acadiana are expected to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Sally as it comes ashore as a hurricane early this week.
Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for an area from Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City. A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City eastward.
The warning covers Iberia, lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes.
Winds are expected to remain below tropical storm strength, though there is a chance conditions could be worse. There also is a chance of heavy rain.