Acadiana parishes on Thursday braced for several days of rainfall, with a slow-moving cold front expected to produce accumulations of 3 to 4 inches across the region through Sunday.
Some areas will see more than that, depending on where bands of rainfall set up, said Seth Warten, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Lake Charles.
“That’s the big thing to watch for, as far as the flash flood threat is. You get one of those bands that keeps setting up over one area, that’s going to drop a lot of rain,” Warten said. “It’s hard to predict that even a few hours out, let alone two days out.”
Higher rain accumulations were expected north and northwest of Lafayette, with as much as 8 inches generally expected around Alexandria, Oakdale and Leesville – and more than that in isolated areas.
Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of St. Landry, Evangeline, Acadia and Jefferson Davis on Thursday afternoon. A flash flood watch was expected to cover the region through most of the weekend.
All public and Catholic schools in Lafayette Parish will close Friday because of the inclement weather. Acadia Parish public schools will also close.
Graduation ceremonies in Lafayette will continue as planned, a release said.
Graduation practices for Carencro High School and Acadiana High School have each been pushed back half an hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., respectively. The practices are scheduled for Friday at the Cajundome.
Students not able to attend graduation rehearsal due to road closures or local flooding will not be penalized.
Lafayette Utilities System officials urged residents to report loose or dangling power lines, as well as any broken trees or branches touching power lines. The phone number for LUS dispatch is 337-291-5700.
Rain will fall over “increasingly saturated soils,” which will exacerbate the flooding threat, the National Weather Service cautioned in an advisory.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said officials were not yet taking extraordinary protective measures, but were keeping a close on the forecast – especially given the ground saturation resulting from excessive rain over the last three months.
“We are watching it, trust me,” Cedars said. “We have been fighting this since February.”