As everyone watches the track of the system, expected to become Tropical Storm Barry on Thursday and a hurricane by Friday, two Acadiana parishes have annouced voluntary evacuations.
The voluntary evacuation orders are in effect in Vermilion and Acadia parishes.
The evacuation notice applies to residents in low-lying areas in Vermilion Parish and for those in low-lying areas south of La. 92 in Acadia Parish.
Residents should be prepared for changing weather conditions and consider packing enough clothes, medicine and supplies for several days and make arrangements for your pets, the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
To help with traffic, the Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood will be opened Thursday at noon until further notice, the sheriff's office said.
In Vermilion Parish, where storm surge is the primary concern, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recommended evacuating residents gather food, water, pet supplies and medications for two weeks.
The level of storm surge is still uncertain and will depend on where the storm comes ashore along the Louisiana coast.