Severe weather threat April 4, 2019 in south Louisiana

A flash flood warning has been issued until 10:30 a.m. Thursday for portions of southern Louisiana, including parts of Lafayette, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion and St. Martin parishes, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for New Iberia, Abbeville and Broussard until 9:45 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service's Thursday morning forecast, "hourly rainfall rates of 2- to 3-inches and totals of 5-7 inches are possible. While flash flood guidance is very high across these areas, concerns are that these heavy rains will be moving toward more urbanized areas in the vicinity of I-10 this morning."

The Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas and the north shore have a slight risk of seeing severe weather Thursday. On the NWS' scale of severe weather potential (one being marginal and five being high), a slight risk is considered a two. 

