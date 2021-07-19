A bridge over the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish remains closed in both directions because of a Sunday traffic incident on the Berwick side, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the La. Hwy. 182 bridge is closed and will remain closed in both directions until further notice.
DOTD is uncertain how long the bridge will remain closed for repairs. Motorist are advised to prepare for an extended period of closure.
According to police, the trailer of a truck, which was filled with concrete, broke free and crashed into the side of the bridge. During the crash, a part of the concrete guardrail was damaged and fell onto a residence below on Third Street.
Officers were able to make contact with the driver, identified as Byron Blakeman of Morgan City.