Unhealthy air quality is expected in Lafayette on Friday and Saturday, officials said.
An air quality alert is in effect Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said.
The air quality as of 8 a.m. was moderate in Lafayette, DEQ said, due to high particle pollution.
Friday afternoon, high ozone levels are forecast. The high levels will be unhealthy for "sensitive groups," such as active children and adults (outside more than 6 hours), the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma.
Those groups should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion, DEQ said. Everyone else should enjoy their outdoor activities, officials said.
High ozone levels also are expected Saturday in Lafayette.
People are encouraged to take steps to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Suggestions include:
- Drive less and make sure your vehicle is in good, working condition.
- Make sure your gas cap is tight.
- Wait until after 6 p.m. to refuel your vehicle.
- Wait until after 6 p.m. to use gas-powered lawn equipment.