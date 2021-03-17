Residents throughout much of Acadiana should expect severe weather in the next few hours as a strong front brings the threat of tornadoes, high winds and hail.

This system could be one of the biggest severe weather outbreaks in a few years, according to KATC weather, producing violent thunderstorms from Texas all the way to the Atlantic over the next 48 hours.

The Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday said there was a chance of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across much of Acadiana into this evening and tonight. At noon, it issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for the following parishes: Acadia, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry and Vermilion.

Earlier Wednesday, the forecast center placed portions of the lower Mississippi River valley under its most-severe weather caution, saying their was a High Risk of severe weather in an area roughly from east of Monroe to Birmingham, Alabama. Tornado watches were already up for parts of western Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

The extreme northern parts of Acadiana are considered to be at a Moderate Risk for severe weather, while there is an enhanced risk from Interstate 10 to the coastline. The area along and north of Highway 190 may be the area that sees some of the worst thunderstorms, according to KATC.

In anticipation of bad weather, several school districts and government agencies closed down, including Lafayette Parish public schools.