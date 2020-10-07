If you’ve yearned all year for the return of Festival Acadiens et Creoles, you must yearn a few days more. An announcement was pending late Wednesday morning.
The festival event, a mainstay in Lafayette since 1974 and at Girard Park since 1976, was destined for a one-year, seismic shift this year from live to virtual because of the health threat of COVID-19.
Now, with Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Gulf Coast, the scheduled Friday start to the transformed festival has been delayed again by the dangerous storm that’s expected to arrive, possibly at Vermilion Parish, the same day.
Pat Mould, who plans the event with festival founder Barry Ancelet, said, “We’re all about live,” explaining this week that festival organizers sought live components to this year’s virtual festival. Now they are all about later.
Fifteen live performances were to be performed this weekend at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Warehouse 535 and interspersed with five workshop performances, pretaped cooking demonstrations, performances taped at the Blue Moon Café and KRVS and more. The festival was scheduled to run through Sunday.
Hurricane Delta had other plans.
The storm, a category 2 and the 10th named storm to hit the Gulf Coast this year, slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula with winds greater than 100 mph Wednesday morning and turned for the Gulf Coast, where it was expected to speed up before its expected midday Friday arrival.
That will disrupt but not halt plans for the virtual festival.
A festival spokeswoman confirmed the one-week delay late Wednesday morning.
Mould said Wednesday morning that organizers “wanted something different” and they got all of that. But plans call for a continuity in their content, as well: festival merchandise – clothing, pins, posters and more -- was being sold locally at several locations. Check the festival website at https://stores.inksoft.com/festivals_acadiens_2020/shop/home.