Flash flooding is possible across Acadiana as forecasters predict Tropical Storm Nicholas could dump as much 15 inches of rain across the region as it passes through Texas and Louisiana.
Nicholas, downgraded from a hurricane after its landfall in Texas early morning Tuesday, is projected to dump between 6 and 10 inches of rain in most parishes across Acadiana, with the potential for up to 15 inches, according to Monday afternoon projections from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
Winds between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are also possible, the forecast said.
The National Weather Service forecasted the potential for extreme flooding rain from mid-Cameron Parish to west of Beaumont, Texas, while the surrounding area, including north of Alexandria and across the entire eastern swath of southern Louisiana, could see major flooding rain, as of projections released 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Several Louisiana parishes -- Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline, St. Landry, Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin and east Cameron -- are under a flash flood watch through Wednesday afternoon.
Lafayette and areas of Acadia, Iberia, Jefferson David, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes are under an additional flash flood warning until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service estimated 2-3 inches of rain had already fallen by 10:25 a.m. and another 1-3 inches were expected, which could result in flash flooding.
The Vermilion River at the Surrey Street gage measured 8.93 ft. at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. The river’s minor flood stage at Surrey Street is 10 ft. Projections from the U.S. Geological Survey made Tuesday morning has the river cresting at 12 ft. at 1 a.m. Wednesday.