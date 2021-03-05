One person is dead after a dump truck collided with two vehicles and crashed into a utility pole overnight on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. Friday. The dump truck was traveling north on Ambassador Caffery Parkway when the truck struck two vehicles and crashed into a utility pole at Guilbeau Road. The pole fell into the roadway and caused a power outage, and the dump truck caught fire as a result of the crash, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
The dump truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified, she said.
The driver of one impacted vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the other reported no injuries.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery at Guilbeau Road have been shut down, police reported.