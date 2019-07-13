Considering Tropical Storm Barry and the storm’s drawn out approach, churches across Acadiana are cancelling services or adjusting their worship schedules. Check below to see if your church is on the list.
Diocese of Lafayette
Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel issued a statement on the cancellation of masses across the diocese:
"Curfews are now mandated by civil authorities in various regions of our Diocese. In communities where curfews are in effect, I urge everyone to follow civil directives. Many pastors have canceled Masses during curfew times, or close to curfew times, for the protection of their parishioners. Please continue to pray for the safety of all who are in harm's way.
All parishioners are urged to use good judgment when planning to travel to and from Mass. In the event that roadways are not clear and weather conditions are unsafe to travel, the faithful are reminded that the obligation to attend Sunday Mass does not apply when there is grave difficulty in fulfilling this obligation (see Code of Canon Law, Canon 1248 §2).”
Below is a list of masses that have been cancelled.
Saturday
- Holy Ghost in Opelousas, 5 p.m.
- Our Lady of Mercy in Henderson, 5 p.m.
- Notre Dame in St. Martinville, 5 p.m.
- Sacred Heart of Jesus in Broussard, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph in Maurice, 5 p.m.
- St. Pius in Lafayette, 5 p.m.
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia, 5:30 p.m.
- St. Benedict in Duson, 5:30 p.m.
- Our Lady of Wisdom at UL Lafayette, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph in Centerville, 6 p.m.
- St. Martin de Porres in Scott, 6 p.m.
- Sacred Heart in Pecan Island, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
- Holy Spirit Chapel in Vidrine, 8:30 a.m.
- Our Lady of Mercy in Opelousas, 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Sacred Heart in Port Barre, 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
- St. Ann in Mamou, 7 a.m.
- St. Joseph in Plaisance, 9 a.m.
- St. Jules in Lafayette, 8 a.m. Sunday (There WILL BE a 10 a.m. Mass Sunday and an additional Mass 6 p.m. Sunday)
- St. Mary in Port Barre, 11 a.m.
All weekend masses
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Chataignier
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Leroy
- Resurrection Chapel in Whiteville
- St. Anthony’s in Krotz Springs
- St. Catherine of Alexandria in Arnaudville
- St. Edward in New Iberia
- St. John Francis Regis in Arnaudville
- St. Mathilda in Eunice
- St. Peter in Morrow
- St. Thomas More in Eunice
Lafayette Parish
- Our Saviors Church Lafayette Campus will hold 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services only
- Our Saviors Church Midtown Campus will hold 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. services only
- Our Saviors Church Broussard Campus will hold 9:30 a.m. service only
All services, prayer groups and Bible studies are cancelled for the following:
- First Lutheran Church on West Farrel Road in Lafayette
- Faith Community United Methodist on East Main Steet in Broussard
- First Baptist Broussard on South Morgan Avenue. Vacation Bible School will resume Monday.
- Pathway Church on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette
- Calvary Chapel of Lafayette on Camellia Boulevard
- First Baptist Church on Lee Avenue in Lafayette
- Vineyard Church of Lafayette on Bonin Road
- Family Life Church on Dulles Drive in Lafayette
- First Presbyterian Church of Lafayette on Johnston Street
- Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Johnston Street
- Progressive Baptist Church on East Simcoe Street in Lafayette
- Community Baptist Church on Rue du Belier in Lafayette
- The Pentecostals of Lafayette on Johnston Street in Lafayette
- First United Methodist Church of Lafayette on Lee Avenue
- Parish Church on West University Avenue in Lafayette
- Asbury United Methodist Church at Live Oak Boulevard and Johnston Street in Lafayette
St. Landry Parish
All services, prayer groups and Bible studies are cancelled for the following:
- Our Saviors Church Opelousas Campus -- All Services Cancelled
- St. John Baptist Church on Augustus Street in Opelousas
- Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Narrow Street in Opelousas
Iberia Parish
- Our Saviors Church New Iberia Campus will hold 9:30 a.m. service only
All services, prayer groups and Bible studies are cancelled for the following:
- First Baptist New Iberia on East St. Peter Street. If the weather clears and roads are safe, congregants are invited to prayer at 11 a.m.