St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars declared a state of emergency Thursday morning for Lower St. Martin Parish because of an imminent threat of flooding in Stephensville and Belle River, according to a statement from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Rising river levels and recent torrential rains have the potential to cause flooding and subsequent damage in the lower parish.

Several preventive measures have been taken over the past several days to prepare for this event and officials continue to monitor conditions.

Effective immediately, Bayou Estates Subdivision and Four Mile Bayou are closed to all non-resident traffic. Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road, also remain closed.

Officials urge drivers to avoid standing water and not to drive around barricades that are in place throughout the flooded areas.

A self-serve sandbag location remains available until further notice at Stephensville Park, 3257 Hwy., 70, Morgan City.