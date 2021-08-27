NO.grandisle.110320.011.jpg

Portions of Acadiana are under a hurricane watch as Ida approaches the south Louisiana coast this weekend. Here's  a parish-by-parish look at what the National Weather Service says will come as the storm arrives late Sunday and early Monday.

East Cameron:

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Iberia:

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Mary:

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Vermilion:

...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

