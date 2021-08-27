Portions of Acadiana are under a hurricane watch as Ida approaches the south Louisiana coast this weekend. Here's a parish-by-parish look at what the National Weather Service says will come as the storm arrives late Sunday and early Monday.
East Cameron:
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
Iberia:
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Mary:
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Vermilion:
...HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas.
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes