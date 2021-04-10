One person has been confirmed dead and seven others were taken to area hospitals after a tornado ripped through a stretch of homes in Palmetto during severe weather early Saturday, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said.
The parish received the first 911 call about the damage at Bolden Road and La. 359 at 2:20 a.m. Eight homes and five or six vehicles were destroyed as they were blown apart by the winds, while a large grain hopper trailer was tossed into the roadway and a home was picked off its pillars and settled back down on the street, Bellard said.
“It’s just devastation for probably a quarter mile to a half mile...There’s nothing left of the houses,” he said.
Bellard said debris from the homes was strewn throughout neighboring fields Saturday morning as an excavator was used to move remnants of homes so residents could search for salvageable belongings. Five of the homes destroyed were mobile homes, while one was a brick home and two were wood frame houses, he said.
No search and rescue efforts were underway as of 9 a.m. because all residents had been accounted for. Specifics about the injury status of those transported to hospitals was unclear, but one patient was transferred to a hospital in Lafayette and another to a hospital in Alexandria, Bellard said.
The parish president said one family survived the tornado’s onslaught by hunkering down in a bathtub, holding on even as the storm ripped their home’s roof off.
Humans were not the only creatures to suffer in the storm. St. Landry Parish Animal Control was on scene Saturday morning tending to injured animals and transporting pets and farm animals to their facility for treatment until the families can reclaim the animals, Bellard said. At least one animal was killed.
Other areas of the parish, including along Rideau Road and La. 360, saw downed trees and similar storm damage, but no area was decimated like Palmetto, he said.