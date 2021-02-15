Nearly 10,000 households in Acadiana lost power overnight as a winter storm rained down icy precipitation on the area.
About 4,500 SLEMCO customers, 2,000 Entergy customers and 2,000 Cleco customers were without power on Monday morning.
No Lafayette Utilities System customers lost power during the storm, an LUS spokesperson said at 8:15 a.m. Monday.
Line workers are busy making repairs, but it's difficult to determine when electricity will be restored because of hazardous road conditions and major damage to power lines in wooded areas.
"Restoration times are difficult because what I'm being told this morning is that a lot of our issues are pretty significant," said Mary Laurent, spokesperson for SLEMCO. "We have poles and lines down due to trees in wooded areas. Those damages where we can get on the road are going to be quicker to fix than those we need to fix with heavier equipment."
Here is a look at SLEMCO power outages in Acadiana parishes as of 8:30 a.m. Monday:
- Acadia: 1 customer
- Evangeline: 1 customer
- Iberia: 62 customers
- Lafayette: 26 customers
- St. Landry: 2 customers
- St. Martin: 2,051 customers
- Vermilion: 2,204 customers
Here is a look at Entergy power outages in Acadiana parishes as of 8 a.m. Monday:
- Acadia: 471 customers
- Iberia: 629 customers
- Lafayette: 121 customers
- St. Landry: 2 customers
- St. Martin: 1 customer
- Vermilion: 856 customers
Here is a look at Cleco power outages in Acadiana parishes as of 6 a.m. Monday:
- Evangeline: Less than 5 customers
- Iberia: 1,487 customers
- St. Landry: 32 customers
- St. Mary: 548 customers
Officials are asking people to stay off the roads due to hazardous, icy conditions that can put first responders, line workers and others at greater risk as they work to help others.
Anyone who must travel should take extra care while driving as line workers restore power.
"Please go extra slow," Laurent said. "They don't have time to be worrying about what the traffic is doing. They need to be working on getting the power back on safely. Please, please be careful while passing our crews if you see them working."
Those who still have electricity may want to keep an eye on their meters as their power usage will likely be significantly higher than normal.
It might be helpful to bundle up inside and keep the heater at a lower temperature to avoid an unexpected expense next month.
"This kind of weather for an extended time frame means people are going to be using a lot of power in their homes," Laurent said. "We're suggesting that people read their meter at the same time every day to help them be aware. It's going to be significant. So many people are hurting with job losses and everything right now."
Check back for more updates on power outages.