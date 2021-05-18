For some of south Louisiana's first responders, this week was supposed to be filled with cookouts, free swag and a pat on the back.
Instead, emergency medical workers have been packing overnight bags and bracing for long hours after heavy rains flooded their communities Monday with more rain in the forecast for the days ahead.
"Our people are really good at being prepared when things get hectic," said John DuBose, Acadian Ambulance's operations manager for southwest Louisiana. "They've worked really hard through this storm, and they've worked really hard through every one of these disasters that we've been dealing with here over the last year or so. And to top it all off, it's National EMS Week."
DuBose said Acadian leaders planned to recognize employees for National Emergency Medical Services Week with cookouts and giveaways prior to Monday's severe weather that led to widespread flooding in south Louisiana.
Nothing is exactly unexpected for emergency responders, who quickly sprang into action to help those in need. Acadian employees responded to a mix of regular 911 calls and high-water rescues Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning. Patients from one hospital in the Lake Charles region were also evacuated, DuBose said.
"I don't have exact numbers, but it was a lot," DuBose said. "It was any 911 call just like we would run any other day of the week, except this time, the water was so high that we had to wait for the big, big vehicles to get to them. It was everything from traffic accidents to heart attacks."
Acadian's two high water rescue vehicles, which are normally stationed in Lafayette, both responded to flooding in Lake Charles Monday afternoon. One returned to the Lafayette area overnight to assist with calls there as first responders finally caught up on calls just after midnight Tuesday.
The Lafayette police and fire departments responded to 341 weather-related calls during Monday's severe weather event, according to preliminary figures provided by the Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The Lafayette Fire Department responded to 38 of those calls — six of which were people requesting rescue from flooded homes and 32 for stalled vehicles. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the remaining 303 calls between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officers answered 33 calls from individuals trapped inside a flooding home or vehicle, 123 calls about stalled vehicles and 12 calls about traffic crashes. It was not immediately clear what the remaining 101 calls were concerning.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office also conducted high water rescues Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to an agency spokesperson, but specifics weren't available Tuesday afternoon as they braced for another round of storms.
"The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team supplied two rescue teams to Lafayette PD, and we maintain two for our own use," LPSO Capt. John Mowell wrote in a Tuesday email. "These teams responded to calls of stalled vehicles and provided assistance as needed while they were on patrol."
The Lafayette Police Department's high water vehicle only responded to two locations, a residential area on Orchid Drive and the old Walmart parking lot on the Evangeline Thruway, according to spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.
The vast majority of Acadian's weather-related emergency response happened to communities east and west of Acadiana. Between 25 to 50 extra people are on duty in loaner ambulance units from other regions to assist Lake Charles, Lafayette and Baton Rouge area workers, DuBose said.
Monday's response felt somewhat like the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, DuBose said, because emergency responders were eager to spring into action but had to wait for high water vehicles or flooding to subside.
"Nothing I've ever done in the last 30 years can compare to what Hurricane Laura was for us in this market, but this was a small scale version of it," DuBose said. "We had all these 911 calls that we couldn't respond to. We didn't lose power or city services. We didn't have downed power lines or trees across the roads. We just had these flooded roads that we had to sit here and wait, wait, wait. It's stressful for the crews and everybody involved. Sitting and waiting is stressful in and of itself."