Lafayette Parish government and law enforcement leaders cautioned residents to take precautions and use common sense as Hurricane Delta prepares for landfall in Acadiana Friday evening.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, Emergency Preparedness Director Craig Stansbury, Lafayette Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan and Fire Chief Robert Benoit gathered Friday at noon to issue last-minute safety reminders to the public.
Tips included remaining indoors once tropical storm level winds begin in the area, keeping roads clear for emergency vehicles in the storm’s aftermath, refraining from moving or driving around road barricades and following safety guidelines when using generators, like setting up the generator outdoors approximately 20 feet away from the home.
“We are a strong community, a tight community, a community that cares for each other. The best thing we can do right now is take care of our homes and our neighbors so we as a community can adequately respond to the storm,” Guillory said.
Guillory said local sandbagging sites remain open and available for residents making last minute preparations but will close as conditions worsen. Sandbag site closures will be updated on Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Facebook page throughout the day, he said. Sites are self-service and shovels are not provided.
Road closures and road hazards will be listed on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page throughout the storm and in Delta’s aftermath, Guillory said.
Leaders said emergency responders, clean-up crews and power crews are staged and prepared.
Garber said the sheriff’s office expects there will not be widespread flooding from the event and anticipate the main risks being from storm winds. His deputies are prepared for rescues; the main rescue needs from this storm will likely be from localized flooding or structural collapses, but his teams are prepared to pivot as needed if circumstances change, Garber said.
Emergency responders hunker down during the worst of the storm to preserve their safety and emergency vehicles, but the mayor-president and sheriff said anyone in an emergency should continue to call 911. Emergency crews will reach people as soon as possible.
“If there’s a true priority emergency, we have some creative ways and we’ll do our best to get to you even during the height of the storm,” Garber said.
Anyone looking to shelter pre-Delta landfall will likely need to stay with family or friends in the area, Stansbury said. Hotels remain full, largely due to Hurricane Laura evacuees, so anyone looking for a hotel room would likely have to look in another city, he said.