Storm damage was reported around the city of Crowley following Friday afternoon thunderstorms in the region.
Crowley Mayor Chad Monceaux said in a post on the city’s Facebook page that residents were reporting damage around Crowley from strong winds that passed through the city. He shared photos of downed trees and damage to buildings, but said no injuries had been reported as of about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
“Please stay away from any downed power lines, and away from damaged properties. Sightseeing will only get in the way of property owners trying to pick up the pieces. Check on your neighbors and be willing to lend a helping hand if they need!” Monceaux said.
Posters online shared photos and videos of damage at the Taco Bell on North Parkerson Avenue south of Interstate 10, where a large sign for the restaurant fell and crushed a vehicle in the parking lot, and another nearby business off Odd Fellows Road that lost its roof and suffered other damage.