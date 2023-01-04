Lafayette drivers and those passing through the area on Interstate 10 can expect continued delays at the I-10/I-49 intersection after an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator damaged the I-10 eastbound bridge in a Tuesday afternoon crash.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the crash at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-wheeler that was hauling a three-axle trailer carrying an excavator struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and scrapped the westbound bridge while traveling on I-49.
The driver, who had the excavator positioned too high, was cited for the height of his vehicle. Because the excavator exceeded 13-feet, the driver was required to have a pre-planned route that would allow for safe clearance but failed to do so, she said.
Two vehicles were struck by the falling debris.
A work vehicle was struck by falling concrete and crashed into a guardrail. The truck was totaled but the driver escaped unscathed. A woman’s windshield was broken by falling concrete and she suffered minor injuries from the broken glass, but declined emergency care at the scene and was not taken to a hospital, Green said.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Communications Director Rodney Mallett said assessments show “three of the eight girders are catastrophically damaged and are no longer viable” on the I-10 eastbound bridge, but that once necessary safety measures are taken the left lane will be able to reopen.
A myDOTD notice will be send out when the lane is ready to be reopened.
Two of the three lanes of I-49 northbound were open as of Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. and containment materials are being used to ensure more concrete does not fall into the roadway, Mallett said.
Repairing the bridge will require multiple girder replacements. An engineering firm has been brought on board to expedite the repairs and DOTD is in the process of hiring a contractor for the work, he said. It’s too soon to say how long the repairs will take, however.
“It’s too early [to say]. We had one in Baton Rouge where an excavator hit a bridge and people think you can just go out there and patch it, but safety is paramount and the number one concern,” Mallett said.
Drivers can expect continued delays at the intersection. Travelers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and to check resources like 511LA.org, Google or Waze to assist in planning alternate routes, Mallet said.