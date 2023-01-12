The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has released initial details on the repair process for the damage to the Interstate 10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette, with the first phase in the process scheduled for Jan. 20-22.
Three of the overpass’s eight girders were catastrophically damaged on Jan. 3 when an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and scraped the westbound bridge while driving on I-49. The collision happened because the excavator was positioned too high.
The driver was cited for the height of his vehicle, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
DOTD has issued emergency contracts to Lafayette companies Huval and Associates, Inc. for the design portion and C.E.C., Inc. for the construction portion of the repairs, the department said in a statement.
The first phase of repairs will involve the extraction of the damaged portion of the overpass. Workers will utilize self-propelled modular transporters, specialized heavy haul trailer units that will be able to lift and lower the damaged bridge sections to make removal more efficient, DOTD spokesperson Deidra Druilhet said.
The machines are being provided by Berard out of New Iberia, she said.
Druilhet said DOTD expects to close I-49 northbound at the I-10 intersection from roughly the night of Jan. 20 until the night of Jan. 22 or morning of Jan. 23 to facilitate the work. The single lane open on I-10 eastbound is expected to remain open for the majority of the weekend, though intermittent closures may be necessary.
More detailed traffic plans are expected next week, she said.
Once the extraction phase is completed, DOTD plans to reopen the second lane on the I-10 eastbound overpass, she said. Existing concrete barriers on the overpass will be shifted to continue to prevent drivers from using the auxiliary lane, which will remain closed. The driving lanes will be slightly more narrow at 11-ft wide each, with a 1-foot wide shoulder, she said.
The inside lane of I-49, the I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B) and the I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A) will remain closed.
It’s expected to be a few months before replacement parts for the bridge are ready, DOTD said in a statement. The new girders and bridge deck are being fabricated off-site.
Once ready, the replacement phase will involve the final removal of the damaged girders and the installment of the replacement girders and deck. Once in place, a concrete closure will be poured to tie-in the new components to the existing bridge overpass, the DOTD release said.
Druilhet said the replacement work is also expected to take place over the course of a single weekend.
“Our optimal goal is safety. With this action plan, not only will we be able to ensure the safety of the traveling public, but we are also able address the repairs expediently without extended interruption to traffic,” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said in a statement.
Residents and travelers seeking information on closures for I-10 at I-49 can sign up for alerts through MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov or utilize 511 by visiting www.511la.org or calling 511 and providing the operator with the route or region of interest.