You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures.
The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, Lafayette is expected to be hit by the cold front close to midnight Thursday night, though forecasters say the timing could change before then. Once that happens, temperatures will rapidly descend, dropping past freezing, or 32 degrees Fahrenheit, within two to three hours.
Ahead of the cold front, there is also a 20% chance of light rain Thursday night. This is the only precipitation expected for this weekend, so no snowy Christmas this year.
Hard freeze warning
Lafayette, Lake Charles and Alexandria will be under a hard freeze warning starting at 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Saturday. Friday's temps will be lowest in the morning at 20 degrees. Forecasters say temps may rise above freezing, but so briefly that the effects of a hard freeze will still apply.
Saturday morning's low is expected to be in the low 30s degrees but will warm into the mid-50s by the afternoon, forecasters say. It will be cold, but still far above the record low for Lafayette, which is 9 degrees on Friday and 11 on Saturday.
Residents should protect any people, pets, plants or property that could be exposed to the freeze. This means bringing pets and plants inside, checking in on people who are vulnerable to the cold, and ensuring the freeze doesn't get to your pipes or leak into your house.
Wind chill advisory
There will be a wind chill advisory issued from 11 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday for the same area. Wind chill is the effect of the wind making your skin feel colder than it actually is outside, potentially leading to hypothermia.
Wind chill in Lafayette is expected to hit 5 degrees for the duration of the advisory.
Residents are advised to wear multiple layers and to cover any exposed skin if they have to go outside this weekend.