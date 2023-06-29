It may seem like the hottest June on record, but for Lafayette, it’s not.
In June of 2011 Lafayette registered 102 degrees as the monthly highest temperature, meteorologist Cameron Kowalski of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said Thursday.
This June, Kowalski said, Lafayette suffered 99-degree temperatures for four consecutive days, with lows into the 80s. That’s significant, he explained, because coupled with high levels of humidity it causes heat indexes to rise and leads to heat advisories.
“It isn’t normal to have a high-pressure heat dome parked over you for days,” Kowalski said. “We’ve been in an oppressive high-pressure heat dome. It’s led to a lot of drier air in mid-levels that keeps potential thunderstorms and rain from forming.”
Relief may be on the way, though. Starting Monday, the chance of rain is expected to increase, lowering temperatures by 5-7 degrees and at least temporarily eliminating excessive heat warnings.
